New Service Launched to Renew Emirates ID and Passport From Anywhere

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new service that allows people to renew their Emirates ID and passport from outside the country.

This service has been introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). To use this service, individuals must personally apply for renewal via the ICP’s smart app to prove their ownership of the documents.

ALSO READ Turkey Elects Tayyip Erdogan as President Yet Again

According to the Director of Customer Happiness Management at ICP, Nasser Ahmed Al-Abdouli, Emirates ID cards can now be renewed from anywhere via ICP’s app. Applications submitted through printing centers or by someone else within the UAE will be rejected if the person is outside the country.

When taking a photograph for ID documents, it’s important to follow the guidelines, especially for citizens. The authority has set nine specific criteria to ensure that personal photos are accepted, regardless of the applicant’s age. These criteria include:

ALSO READ UK to Halt Family Immigration to Lower Migration

Wear official attire.

Follow customs for head coverings.

Use a white background.

Provide a recent high-quality colored photo.

Position your head straight and parallel to the camera lens.

Maintain a neutral facial expression.

Keep both eyes open and face the camera without colored contact lenses.

Make sure glasses do not block your eyes or cause reflections.

Ensure the photo has a resolution of at least 600 dots per inch without ink marks or wrinkles.

When applying for renewal or replacement, it is important to double-check the accuracy and validity of your ID numbers and expiration dates.

Also, make sure the data entered in the electronic form is correct before making the payment to avoid delays. Verify your phone numbers, email addresses, and preferred delivery methods as well.