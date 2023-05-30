New Project to Reduce Commute Time Between Dubai and Sharjah

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has completed a project to improve traffic on Al-Ittihad Road. It will make the commute between Dubai and Sharjah easier and reduce congestion on this route.

As part of the project, SRTA added an extra lane that connects to the Khulafa Al-Rashideen Bridge. It also created a new lane specifically for drivers exiting towards Al-Khan.

Commuters are happy with the completion of the project. As quoted by Khaleej Times, Abbas Malik, a Sharjah resident, said that extending the road near Safeer Mall has relieved some of the traffic congestion in areas like Al-Majaz, Corniche, and Rolla.

He mentioned that it used to take 15 minutes to clear the traffic near the mall, but now it only takes five minutes. This has also made it easier for people driving to industrial areas. The project will also provide relief to drivers using Ittihad Road heading towards King Faisal Road and Ajman.

According to an Instagram post by the SRTA, the authority has also made changes to the service road pavements and added parking spaces as part of its efforts to improve traffic.

Al Ittihad Road is an important highway that connects Sharjah and Dubai. It frequently gets congested during busy hours.

In December 2019, UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure Development announced a project worth AED 230 million to improve traffic flow on this road. It planned to develop the Al-Nahda and Khulafa Al-Rashideen intersections and increase the road’s capacity by 3,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.