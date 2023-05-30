Pakistan Announces Strong List of Probables for Upcoming Football Events

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a national camp to prepare the men’s football team for the upcoming tournaments. The camp will get underway on 31 May in Lahore, which will allow the players to train and prepare together.

The main objective of the camp is to prepare the side for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Prize Money English Premier League Teams Will Receive

Here are the 28 probables: