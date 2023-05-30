Pakistan Announces Strong List of Probables for Upcoming Football Events

By Saad Nasir | Published May 30, 2023 | 9:06 pm

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a national camp to prepare the men’s football team for the upcoming tournaments. The camp will get underway on 31 May in Lahore, which will allow the players to train and prepare together.

The main objective of the camp is to prepare the side for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India.

Here are the 28 probables:

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards
Saqib Hanif Muhammad Umar Hayat Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi Abdul Samad Shahzad
Salman-ul-Haq Ali Khan Niazi Ali Uzair Mahmood Otis Jan Mohammad Khan
Abdul Basit Muhammad Sufyan Moin Ahmed Hassan Naweed Bashir
Yousuf Ijaz Butt Muhammad Umer Saeed Shayak Dost Muhammad Waheed
Mamoon Moosa Khan Muhammad Waleed Khan
Syed Abdullah Shah Rahis Nabi
Haseeb Ahmed Khan Harun Arrashid
Sardar Wali Faheem Hamid
Sohail Umair Ali
Eesah Suliman Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob
Abdullah Iqbal

 

