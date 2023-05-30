Pakistan Announces Strong List of Probables for Upcoming Football Events

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a national camp to prepare the men’s football team for the upcoming tournaments. The camp will get underway on 31 May in Lahore, which will allow the players to train and prepare together.
The main objective of the camp is to prepare the side for the upcoming 4-Nations Cup in Mauritius and SAFF Championship 2023 scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, India.
Here are the 28 probables:
|Goalkeepers
|Defenders
|Midfielders
|Forwards
|Saqib Hanif
|Muhammad Umar Hayat
|Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi
|Abdul Samad Shahzad
|Salman-ul-Haq
|Ali Khan Niazi
|Ali Uzair Mahmood
|Otis Jan Mohammad Khan
|Abdul Basit
|Muhammad Sufyan
|Moin Ahmed
|Hassan Naweed Bashir
|Yousuf Ijaz Butt
|Muhammad Umer Saeed
|Shayak Dost
|Muhammad Waheed
|Mamoon Moosa Khan
|Muhammad Waleed Khan
|Syed Abdullah Shah
|Rahis Nabi
|Haseeb Ahmed Khan
|Harun Arrashid
|Sardar Wali
|Faheem Hamid
|Sohail
|Umair Ali
|Eesah Suliman
|Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob
|Abdullah Iqbal