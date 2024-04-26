Food Items More Expensive At Utility Stores Than Market

Utility Stores are selling essential food items like flour, sugar and rice at exorbitant rates compared to the general market, reliable sources told ProPakistani.

Sources disclosed that certain staples including flour, broken basmati rice, dal chana, sugar, basmati rice, and sila rice carry a bigger price tag at Utility Stores.

A 20 kg bag of flour at Utility Stores costs Rs. 625.83 more than the general market. Sugar is retailing Rs. 10.24 per kg higher while dal chana is priced Rs. 7.17 higher at the state-run outlets.

Even ghee faces a notable difference, costing Rs. 8.35 higher than general market rates. Adding to more concerns, sources revealed that sila rice now costs Rs. 9.33 more while Super basmati rice is marked at a Rs. 6 higher rate compared to the general market.