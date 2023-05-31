Govt College University Lahore Pays Tribute to Former Principal

Government College University (GCU) Lahore has recently announced the establishment of the Dr. Nazir Ahmed Institute of Biological Sciences, dealing with the fields of Zoology, Botany, and Fisheries.

The institute is named in honor of Dr. Nazir Ahmed, the former principal of GC who served in the 1960s. Dr. Ahmed’s remarkable student-centric approach and unwavering commitment to upholding high standards at GC in challenging times following the partition are celebrated through this institute.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of GCU, stated that the Institute of Biological Sciences at GCU served as a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Ahmed, a compassionate personality who had always prioritized the well-being and growth of students.

He further added that through this institute, their aim is to carry forward Dr. Ahmed’s vision of providing exceptional education and research opportunities to aspiring biologists. Prof. Dr. Zaidi also emphasized that the Institute of Biological Sciences will further augment our efforts in botanical research, building upon the pioneering work of the Department of Botany at GCU.