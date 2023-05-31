Pakistan Signs Visa Waiver Agreement With a European Country

Pakistan and Belarus have signed a significant visa waiver agreement for red and blue passport holders.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, announced the abolition of visas for diplomatic and official passport holders.

ALSO READ Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Hits Back at IMF for Meddling in Pakistan’s Internal Affairs

In a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office, it was highlighted that during Foreign Minister Aleinik’s two-day official visit, he had productive meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The discussions covered various areas of cooperation including politics, economics, technology, culture, education, and multilateral affairs.

Both foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between Belarus and Pakistan, emphasizing mutual respect, friendship, and trust. They appreciated the bilateral meetings and interactions that have taken place in recent years.

The ministers also expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the United Nations, and other international organizations on matters of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other.

Considering that February 3, 2024, marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan, the ministers welcomed the intention to develop a plan of joint events to commemorate this milestone.

This agreement and the positive discussions between the two countries reflect their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and fostering cooperation in various fields.