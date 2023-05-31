Javed Afridi Poses Next to Lucid Air Triggering MG 3 Hopefuls

Javed Afridi — a stakeholder in Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan — is making waves again on social media after sharing a post next to a “#Made in Saudi” Lucid Air EV.

Afridi has a massive following on social media. While most people appreciated the post, there were some car enthusiasts who called him out for going silent regarding MG 3.

ALSO READ Kia’s New Pickup Truck to Compete With Toyota Hilux

The first teaser for MG 3 came on February 17, 2021, and was met with great appreciation and excitement from the masses. However, more than two years and 11 teasers later, the people have become jaded.

Afridi kept trying to grab people’s attention by teasing the little hatchback repeatedly. But after a while, he became a classic case of the boy who cried wolf.

MG’s Own Words

In early 2022, a senior MG official told ProPakistani that while the firm recognizes MG 3’s potential and popularity in Pakistan, its debut is not in the company’s immediate plans.

He reasoned that MG’s hatchback is only available in a few Right-Hand Drive (RHD) markets. As a result, the manufacturing volume is quite low, making it difficult for the company to meet its demand in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Good News for Commuters as Petrol Prices May Drop Tomorrow

He added that the company intends to launch the MG 3 in Pakistan, but only when it makes business sense. He also stated that the company’s priority is to bring crossovers to market first. The company will consider launching low-cost vehicles later.