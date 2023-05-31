Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd) Takes Charge As PTA Chairman

Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd) has assumed the charge of chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The federal government last week appointed Rehman, Member (Administration) PTA, as chairman of the Authority.

Rehman is a technology professional with experience of over 37 years in national security, ICT development, spectrum management, digital transformation, Cyber Security, and policy-making. Gen Hafeez holds BE (Telecom) and MS (War Studies) from National Defense University (NDU) Islamabad.

He has served in key leadership positions dealing with ICTs strategy and transformation. He has vast experience in the deployment of state-of-the-art telecom infrastructures, enhancing the redundancy and efficiency of networks, fiberization, RoW management, and data center design & architecture. He has also served with United Nations (UN) at key appointments in member countries.

In addition to PTA, he is also a board member of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Universal Service Fund Company (USFco), and IGNITE (National Technology Fund). In recognition of his outstanding services to the country, Gen Hafeez has been conferred with ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military.