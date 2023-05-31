Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Launched in US for $399

Motorola has unveiled its third-generation Moto G Stylus 5G, which stands out as one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The device maintains its distinctive stylus, positioned next to the charging port, although it does not offer the advanced Bluetooth or pressure sensitivity capabilities seen in Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s S Pen.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The front-facing camera, with a resolution of 16MP, is accommodated in a small punch-hole cutout.

This year’s model of the Moto G Stylus also incorporates a 50MP primary camera on the rear (with an aperture of f/1.88 and 1.0 µm native pixels), alongside an 8MP ultrawide module that doubles as a macro camera, eliminating the need for a separate dedicated macro lens.

Motorola’s MyUX interface runs on top of Android 13 in the software department. Motorola assures users of one major Android update and up to three years of security updates.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W charging. Noteworthy features include stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is available in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colors. In the US, the 6/256 GB variant is priced at $399.

Specifications