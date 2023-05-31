QistBazaar Expands Its Footprint With the Opening of 10th Facilitation Centre in Gulistan-e-Johar

QistBazaar, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company focused on serving the unbanked population, proudly announces the grand opening of its 10th facilitation center in the bustling neighborhood of Gulistan-e-Johar.

Situated in one of Karachi’s most densely populated middle-class hubs, with an estimated 5 million residents within a 5-mile radius, this strategic expansion solidifies QistBazaar’s commitment to empowering the masses and promoting financial inclusivity.

Rubina Kamardin, Head of Branches at QistBazaar, shed light on the company’s motivation for establishing brick-and-mortar centers, stating: “While online e-commerce platforms may seem like an obvious choice to target the masses, the reality is that 80% of the Pakistani population lacks true literacy.

We have a choice: either ignore them or help them embrace the new online world. These facilitation centers are designed to provide the necessary handholding support during this transition.”

The new facilitation center in Gulistan-e-Johar joins QistBazaar’s existing network, which includes locations in Korangi, Shadman Town, Shahra-e-Faisal, Saddar, Clifton, Chundrigar Road, and Hyderabad. Each center boasts a team of well-trained staff members dedicated to assisting customers in placing their first online orders.

Furthermore, QistBazaar recognizes the preferences of traditional shoppers and addresses their needs by providing demonstrations of bulky products such as refrigerators and bikes.

QistBazaar’s expansion into Gulistan-e-Johar signifies a significant milestone in the company’s mission to serve the unbanked population of Pakistan. By acknowledging the barriers faced by individuals with limited digital literacy, QistBazaar remains committed to leveling the playing field and enabling seamless access to the benefits of e-commerce.

Through its facilitation centers and dedicated staff, QistBazaar strives to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.