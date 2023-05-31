Vintage Scooter Rally in Quetta Gets International Praise

Earlier this week, Quetta’s Classic Vespa Scooter community held a rally around Balochistan’s capital city.

The event was covered by Arab News Pakistan. The report highlighted the community’s appreciation for their vintage scooters, stating that they hold on to the past with “love and care”.

Ejaz Ahmed, leader of the community, stated:

The special thing about Vespa scooters is that, no matter how expensive other bikes are, these scooters will always be worth its weight in gold. These two-wheelers have fantastic road grip and a great ride. Even if you ride hundreds of kilometers on these, you will feel as if you’ve been driving a car by the end of your journey.

ALSO READ Honda Bike Sales See Small Increase as Suzuki and Yamaha Fall Flat

The report adds that the community holds such excursions every week, leaving the onlookers in awe. Mansoor Ashraf, an expert scooter mechanic said:

There’s a lot of memories associated with this scooter. Vespas are like ‘mini cars’. Where motorcycles only have two wheels, Vespa also offers a spare wheel. So wherever we go in Quetta or around Balochistan, we travel with great ease. These scooters can be had for as low as Rs. 20,000 or as high as Rs. 1 million.

The group hopes to take their scooters to their land of origin someday via a road trip. Saadat Khan Kakar, a member of the group, stated:

Recently, our group members completed a 4,000-kilometer tour of Pakistan. Now, we wish to go on an international tour and go to Italy to show them how we have maintained their cultural icon that is the Vespa Scooter.

ALSO READ More Than Half of Bike Accidents in Karachi are Fatal: District Administrator

The report has gathered local and international acclaim, with people piling heaps of praise for the Vespa Community of Quetta.

Feature Image Courtesy: Arab News Pakistan