More Than Half of Bike Accidents in Karachi are Fatal: District Administrator

Reckless driving on a motorcycle is certain to have a horrendous outcome. All it takes is one error to cut the lives of rash drivers short.

According to a recent update from the Karachi Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, 54% of road accidents in Karachi involving motorcycles are fatal. Due to their irresponsible driving, most motorcyclists often end up dead or suffer lifelong injuries.

Rahman spoke as a chief guest at a safe bike riding event at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday.

Dr. Waliuddin, Registrar Commodore (retd) Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Dr. Professor Shabbar, Dr. Umar Qureshi, National Manager Atlas Honda Iftikhar Ahmed, Sector Commander Motorway Police, and others spoke at this event.

Rahman cited four main causes of motorcycle accidents:

Riding at a young age with a lack of driving sense and experience

Reckless driving

Speeding

Riding without a helmet or proper safety gear

Rahman added that most motorcycle accident victims are between 16 and 28 years old. He highlighted that Pakistan is among the leading countries in terms of head injuries caused by bike crashes.

Rahman stated that being among the largest bike markets in the world, Pakistan should emphasize all the more on riding safety.