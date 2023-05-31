Vivo S17 Series Launched in China Starting At $352

As anticipated, Vivo has officially announced its S17 series smartphones in China. The lineup consists of the Vivo S17, S17t, and S17 Pro, which join the previously unveiled S17e, forming a series of four devices.

These new smartphones feature curved 10-bit OLED displays with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are equipped with 4,600 mAh batteries that support 80W fast charging. The differences among the devices lie in their chipsets and camera setups.

ALSO READ Vivo Y78 Launched Globally With Different Specs

The Vivo S17 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+, while the Vivo S17t features the Dimensity 8050, and the S17 Pro comes with the Dimensity 8200 chipset. All models are available with options for 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

The S17 and S17 Pro are equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera featuring an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. Additionally, the selfie cameras are accompanied by dual soft LED flash sensors.

The Vivo S17 Pro has a 50MP IMX766V main sensor (with an aperture of f/1.88 and 1.0 µm native pixels) that incorporates OIS. On the other hand, the S17 and S17t boast a 50MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and OIS.

In addition to these, the S17 Pro includes a 12MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and an aperture of f/1.98. Both the Vivo S17 and S17 Pro feature 8MP ultrawide sensors and a ring LED flash.

ALSO READ Vivo V29 Pro is Launching Only 2 Months After V27 With Better Specs

The base model of the Vivo S17, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, is priced at $352, while the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is available for $422.

As for the Vivo S17 Pro, the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version starts at $436, and the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage version is priced at $492.

Specifications