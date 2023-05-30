Vivo V29 Pro is Launching Only 2 Months After V27 With Better Specs

In early March, Vivo introduced the V27 Pro, and now, only a few months later, the Chinese company is preparing to reveal the V29 Pro, which makes little sense, but we will go along with it since such naming schemes are quite common among Chinese phone makers.

Vivo Philippines has published a teaser page for the upcoming V29 Pro, signaling its imminent arrival. Fortunately, this page provides insight into most of the key specifications of the device.

The V29 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch 1080p curved OLED touchscreen that supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It boasts a “64MP triple rear camera solution” and an impressive 50MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports rapid 66W fast wired charging.

The V29 Pro also offers a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Comparing it to the V27 Pro, the V29 Pro shares similar features such as possibly having the same screen. However, notable differences include an upgraded main camera with 64MP on the new model compared to 50 MP on the previous one, as well as a larger battery capacity.

Both devices offer 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but the V27 Pro may have additional variations.

When officially released, the V29 Pro is expected to run on Android 13 with Vivo’s Funtouch 13 user interface on top, delivering an updated software experience.