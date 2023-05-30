Vivo Y78 Launched Globally With Different Specs

Vivo Singapore recently unveiled the international variant of the Y78 smartphone, which distinguishes itself significantly from the previously launched Y78 model in China. This global version features a larger display and a different chipset, making it more akin to the Y78+ released in April, albeit with some variations.

The global edition of the Vivo Y78 boasts a spacious 6.78-inch display, utilizing a 120Hz AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution (20:9) and an under-display fingerprint reader. The display is curved, resulting in a relatively slender phone considering its size, measuring 164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9mm and weighing 177g.

The phone features a plastic body with an IP54 rating, providing effective protection against dust and the ability to withstand minor water splashes.

Embedded within a punch hole on the front is a 16MP camera (f/2.45), while the rear camera setup includes a 64MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. Additionally, the back of the phone houses a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

This camera configuration sets it apart from the other Y78 variants, which sport 8MP front-facing and 50MP rear cameras.

The Y78 smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which may not be the fastest but does offer 5G connectivity. Vivo has paired it with 8 GB of RAM (with the option for an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM) and a generous 256 GB of storage, although there is no provision for expansion.

It’s worth noting that the chipset limits video recording to 1080p at 30fps, similar to the Y78+ model. The phone comes pre-installed with FuntouchOS 13/Android 13.

Powering the Y78 is a substantial 5,000 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, just like its counterparts. The phone is bundled with an 11V/4A charger and a USB-C cable in the package, and in certain markets like Singapore, it also includes a basic case and a pre-applied screen protector.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but the phone will be available in Dreamy Gold and Flare Black color options.

Vivo Y78 Specifications