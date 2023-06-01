CDA to Impose Hefty Fines on Citizens Littering in Public

A meeting of the Special Committee on SDGs Climate Change, Heat Waves, and Floods was held, with Romina Khurshid as the chairperson. During the meeting, the committee discussed the measures taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in response to the onset of rains in Islamabad.

There was a question raised regarding the absence of the Chairman of the CDA Committee at the meeting, which Romina Khursheed Alam addressed. She emphasized the importance of the CDA promptly informing the committee about the steps taken to prepare for the monsoon within a week.

The committee also directed the CDA to undertake pre-monsoon cleaning of drains as a preventive measure. This step aims to ensure the smooth flow of water and minimize the risk of flooding during the monsoon season.

Additionally, the committee recommended imposing fines against litterers in Islamabad, highlighting the collective responsibility of everyone to keep the environment clean.

Concerns were raised by committee members regarding the lack of cleaning activities in Rawal Lake over the years. They also expressed worries about the safety of children swimming in Rawal Dam during the summer, as some cases of fatalities have been reported. Members pointed out that several drains discharge into Rawal Dam, and it has sewerage lines connected to three villages.

The responsibility for monitoring the water quality of Rawal Dam falls under the jurisdiction of the Small Dams Organization, as mentioned by a member of the CDA. The committee decided to invite representatives from the Small Dams Organization to the next meeting to discuss further steps.

The committee highlighted the issue of reduced tree cover in Margalla Hills due to construction activities.

They also observed the presence of garbage in the natural surroundings around Monal. In response, CDA officials confirmed that teams have been assigned to collect garbage in Margalla Hills. The committee pointed out that while restaurants located in Margalla Hills generate substantial revenue, they do not take adequate measures to protect the environment.