Hackers are Targeting Govt Employees With Fake Cabinet Division Emails

The Cabinet Division has warned that hackers are once again trying to steal the data of government employees through fake emails.

According to the Cabinet Division, hacker groups want to steal user information through fake security advisories and fake emails related to the Eid holidays, mostly targeting government agencies and government officials.

These bogus security advisories contain malicious attachments/payloads and use fake accounts named after the Assistant Secretary National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB-II).

These phishing emails contain attachments titled “Eid Holiday Cabinet Division Press.docx”.

The Cabinet Division has asked all the Ministries, Divisions, and Departments to remain vigilant and not open and respond to malicious attachments.

The only NTISB authentic email addresses for any official communication are [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]

The Cabinet Division has not issued any email regarding the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and has advised the users to remain vigilant and not to open phishing emails/attachments.