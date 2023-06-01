OGRA Slashes LPG Prices by Rs. 37 Per Kg for June

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a big decrease in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs. 438 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

Gas sellers will now sell LPG at cheaper rates after the government on Thursday notified a big decrease of Rs. 37,136 per ton or Rs. 37.13 per kg in the rate list.

Pertinently, LPG prices in May stood at Rs. 233.8 per kg or Rs. 2,759.89 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

After today’s update, the official consumer price of LPG is now Rs. 196.75 per kg or Rs. 2,321.6 per cylinder for the month of June. The drop comes as global demand for fuel cools off due to a revival in commodity stocks and normal imports seen in the past few months.

On Wednesday, Pakistan announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products. The price of petrol has been cut by Rs. 8 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs. 5 per liter. The new prices of petrol and HSD will be Rs. 262 per liter and Rs. 253 per liter, respectively.

Globally, oil prices are also down, but managed to register gains today as mixed demand signals from China, the world’s biggest oil importer, weighed on the market. Gas prices in South Asia have wobbled since February 2023, which has prompted price-sensitive buyers like Pakistan to try buying the fuel which was too expensive last year.

Emerging economies like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are in search of bailouts in the energy sector and this week’s gas drop in South Asia offers much-needed relief to domestic end-users.