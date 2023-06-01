Garmin Epix 2 Pro Premium Smartwatches Launched With Sapphire Display and More

Smartwatch maker Garmin has just launched its latest series of flagship wearables called the Epix 2 Pro series which comes as a successor to the Epix Gen 2 lineup which launched a few months back. As always, the lineup includes different sizes and multiple models with varying price tags.

Let’s have a look.

Epix 2 Pro, also known as Epix Pro (Gen 2), is available in three different sizes including options of 42 mm, 47 mm, and 51 mm case sizes, users can select the ideal fit that suits their style and comfort. These smartwatches are equipped with AMOLED displays, ranging from 1.2 inches to 1.4 inches in size.

There is 32 GB of storage space available to let you download apps, music, and more. Each model is equipped with a built-in LED flashlight, a Gen5 heart rate sensor, and multi-band GPS connectivity, ensuring accurate heart rate tracking and precise navigation capabilities.

Other than its usual health and fitness features, Garmin has introduced two new metrics exclusive to the smartwatch: Endurance Score and Hill Score. The Endurance Score evaluates the impact of training on overall endurance levels, while the Hill Score leverages data from VO2 max levels and training history to assess an individual’s uphill running capability.

When it comes to battery life, the Epix 2 Pro series offers extended usage time that varies depending on the specific model. The 42 mm edition provides up to 10 days of battery life, ensuring long-lasting functionality without frequent recharging. On the other hand, the 51 mm variant goes above and beyond with a battery life of 31 days on a single charge.

The Epix 2 Pro series is available in two distinct variants: Standard and Sapphire. The latter features a sapphire crystal display cover and titanium bezels, adding both a premium look and enhanced resistance to wear and tear. The Sapphire models are priced at a $100 premium compared to their Standard counterparts.

The standard version costs $899 while the sapphire edition starts at $999.