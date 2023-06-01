Govt to Support Business Community in Upcoming Budget: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday assured business leaders that government will provide all possible assistance to the business community for economic stability and growth by bringing forward a business and people-friendly budget for FY24.

The minister made these comments during a meeting with a delegation from Islamabad Industrial Association led by its President Mohammad Ahmad regarding budget proposals at FBR (HQs).

The delegation thanked the minister for inviting the budgetary proposals from the business community. They discussed the current economic situation of the country with the minister and informed him about the issues being faced by them particularly related to taxation.

The delegation also presented their proposals to address those issues through the upcoming budget. They also guaranteed the minister of their continuous assistance to the government for economic development.

The minister appreciated the budgetary proposals of the delegation and expressed the resolve of the government in overcoming the issues being faced by the business community to ensure the economic growth of the country.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR attended the meeting.