New Airline Launches Flights From Dubai to Popular European Destination

Latvia’s national airline Air Baltic has started accepting bookings for flights connecting Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, with Dubai. This announcement comes after the necessary approvals from the Lithuanian government.

Starting from 1 November 2023, the airline will operate flights from Vilnius to Dubai twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as part of its winter season schedule. The flight duration is estimated to be around 6 hours and 35 minutes.

The new route is a great addition to the existing year-round route between Riga (Latvia) and Dubai, giving passengers more options when planning their travels.

Vice President of Network Development at Air Baltic, Mantas Vrubliauskas, stated,

We are thrilled to introduce direct flights between Vilnius and Dubai for the first time. Dubai has become a popular winter destination for Lithuanians, and last year nearly 17,000 passengers flew between Vilnius and Dubai. With this new nonstop route, we aim to make their journey faster and more comfortable.

In addition to this new route, the airline has also released its flight schedule for the upcoming winter season, including the launch of 11 new routes from the Baltic states and Tampere in Finland.

Overall, Air Baltic will offer nearly 70 routes across its network, connecting Riga with various cities in the region.

Since May 2020, the airline has mostly operated flights using the Airbus A220-300 aircraft. To date, its A220-300 fleet has served over 11.6 million passengers, completing nearly 133,000 flights.