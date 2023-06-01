UAE’s Industrial Sector to Create 500+ Training and Job Opportunities

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced an initiative to provide over 500 training and job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector.

It’s called the “Industrialist Program” and is a collaboration between MoIAT, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

It will help Emirati talent gain the skills they need to progress in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

Undersecretary of MoIAT, Omar Al Suwaidi, stressed the importance of partnerships between the government, the private sector, and the in-country value (ICV) program. The ICV program provides incentives that will help create more job opportunities for UAE citizens within the private sector.

To offer these opportunities, more than 70 industrial companies from UAE will participate in the program through the Nafis platform. Renowned institutes like The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) will design and structure the program.

The authorities are targeting 24,000 Emiratis working in the private sector by the end of the year. These developments were revealed at the second “Make it in the Emirates Forum,” currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.