PTA Receives 13,000 Complaints Against Telcos in April

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 13,291 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in April 2023, out of which 13,192 (99.3 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during April.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by April stood at 12,886, out of which 12,837 (99.6 percent) were addressed.

Operator-wise breakdown

According to the PTA data, 5,438 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 5,427 (99.8 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,283 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,280 (99.9 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,981 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,970 (99.7 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,176 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,153 (98 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 94 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 78 were addressed during April, for a resolution rate of 83 percent. Furthermore, 306 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 273 (89.2 percent) were addressed.