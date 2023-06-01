3G/4G Users in Pakistan Decrease by 0.56 Million in April

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 0.56 million from 124.85 million by end-March to 124.29 million by end-April 2023, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 194.12 million by end-March to 192.60 million by end-April i.e. by 1.52 million. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration decreased from 52.79 percent by end-March to 52.47 percent by end-April.

The broadband penetration decreased from 54.13 percent by end-March to 53.8 percent by end-April.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 82.08 percent by end-March to 81.3 percent by end-April. Total teledensity decreased from 83.17 percent by end-March to 82.39 percent by end-April.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.626 million by end-March to 4.510 million by end-April registering a decrease of 0.116 million. Jazz 4G users decreased from 42.916 million by end-March to 42.588 million by end-April 2023.

ALSO READ Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd) Takes Charge As PTA Chairman

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.643 million by end-March to 2.613 million by end-April while the number of 4G users decreased from 32.312 million by end-March to 32.235 million by end-April.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.939 million by end-March to 2.905 million by end-April while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.996 million by end-March to 23.014 million by end-April.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.745 million by end-April compared to 2.811 million by end-March. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 12.169 million by end-March to 12.245 million by end-April, registering a 0.192 million increase during the period under review.