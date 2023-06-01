Punjab Finally Promotes 14,000 School Teachers

More than 14,000 teachers have been promoted as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, announced the School Education Department on Wednesday.

The Punjab Association of Subject Specialists organized a thanksgiving ceremony in Model Town to commemorate the formal announcement of the promotions.

The ceremony saw the participation of various prominent figures including Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Schools Education Maqbool Ahmed Dhaula, Punjab Association of Subject Specialists (PASS) Chairman Rana Ata Muhammad, President Ashfaq Gujjar.

Punjab DPI Secondary Mushtaq Syal, Director Elementary Education Chaudhry Amin, Consultant United Nation Dr. Idrees Rana, Malik Ehsan, Bashir Zahid Guriah, Additional Secretary Syed Tauseef Shah, Chaudhry Zafar, Asim Cheema, Syed Farqan Shah, and Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich also attended the event.

Ashfaq Gujjar, the President of PASS, representing the teachers, expressed appreciation for the decision made by the Punjab Chief Minister to promote the 14,000 teachers.

Similarly, PASS Chairman Rana Ata Muhammad highlighted that the long-awaited promotions of subject specialists across Punjab have resolved a significant issue for teachers.