RRMC Declares FBR’s Performance ‘Not Up to Mark’

The Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) has declared that the taxation/revenue measures taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the last three years were unachievable.

These remarks have been made by the RRMC on the FBR’s annual budget-making process. In its budget recommendations for the fiscal year 2023-24, the RRMC said that the process of budget-making should be re-examined.

RRMC said that during discussion with the FBR officials, it was found that most of the revenue measures taken in the last three years were not based on proper data evaluation; hence, most of them were unachievable.

According to RRMC, the system of budget-making also needs to be modernized. Experts from relevant fields like economists, constitutional lawyers, accountants, parliamentarians, tax lawyers, and FBR officials should be part of budget making process till the end. By and large, the performance of the FBR is not up to the mark, RRMC added.