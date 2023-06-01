Sindh Increases Budget for Public Sector Universities

Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has announced an increase in the budget for public sector universities for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget has been increased from Rs. 14 billion to Rs. 21.70 billion.

Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, confirmed this positive development in an interview on Wednesday. He stated that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) provides only 12 billion rupees to Sindh’s 27 government universities, which has proven insufficient and caused financial difficulties.

ALSO READ Finance Ministry to Cut Energy Subsidies in Budget 2023-24

CM Shah has taken the initiative to increase the budget for provincial universities to Rs. 21.70 billion. Dr. Rafi also mentioned that the budget was Rs. 14 billion in the previous fiscal year and only Rs. 6 billion two years ago.

With this increased budget, Sindh HEC will launch a post-doctoral scholarship program. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of MPhil and Ph.D. scholarships, and faculty members will have the opportunity to pursue scholarships abroad.