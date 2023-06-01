Sindh to Provide New Motorcycles to Victims of May 9 Protests

Murtaza Wahab, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) on Law, announced that the provincial government will provide new motorcycles to those who lost their vehicles during the May 9 incidents of arson and violence in Karachi.

The police have gathered information about the damaged or destroyed motorcycles. The Sindh government will also compensate people who had their cars damaged by the mob. Wahab claims that vandalism and destruction were carried out by supporters and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Individuals seeking compensation must file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident. This will strengthen cases against the perpetrators of arson.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Karachi recently met with Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) involved in the investigation and instructed them to contact victims of the May 9 riots and register cases based on their complaints.