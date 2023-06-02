Govt Likely to Resume Kissan Package in Budget 2023-24

The Federal government is likely to resume Kissan Package in next year’s budget.

Sources said that the Prime Minister in a recent meeting directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research as well as the Ministry of Finance to work on resuming the Kissan Package which was halted after the objections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The premier also said that the federal government will continue the policy of supporting the price of commodities such as wheat and cotton.

Sources also said that the PM also directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to revamp the Agriculture Policy Institute and Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) for enhancing sustainable productivity and promoting competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

The PM wants the Pakistan agriculture sector to progress like Holland and US so we cannot import essential commodities from other countries, sources added.

Sources also said that the PM also directed the Ministry of Energy and Commerce division to prepare proposals to give relief to the Textile sector in the upcoming budget in providing regionally competitive RLNG/Gas tariff.