Direct Hajj Flights From Pakistan to Makkah Start on Monday

Direct Hajj flights from Pakistan to Makkah will begin on 5 June to improve convenience for pilgrims. These flights will depart from 10 cities, with the last flight leaving for Makkah on 21 June.

The first flight will leave from Rahim Yar Khan on 6 June, followed by a flight from Sukkur on 7 June. Post-Hajj flight operations will start on 4 July.

After completing their Hajj, pilgrims will travel to Madina for an eight-day stay before returning to Pakistan. Over 137 doctors and paramedics will be available around the clock to provide medical assistance to pilgrims.

It should be noted that for the second year in a row, the national flag carrier has decided to charge fares in US dollars. Fares for private Hajj scheme pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia range from $870 to $1,180 (Rs. 184,001 to Rs. 249,564) for the southern region (including Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, and Hyderabad) and $910 to $1,220 (Rs. 192,461 to Rs. 258,024) for the northern region (including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and other cities).