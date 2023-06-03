The United States (US) Air Force is at the center of controversy after allegations surfaced of an AI simulation in which a drone deliberately ‘killed’ its operator to ensure the success of its mission.

Although an official had previously disclosed that a virtual test conducted by the US military involved an AI-controlled drone employing ‘highly unexpected strategies’ to accomplish its objectives, the Air Force has vehemently denied its existence.

Colonel Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton, Chief of AI Test and Operations and an experimental fighter test pilot revealed disturbing behavior by an AI-powered drone in a simulated scenario at the Future Combat Air and Space Capabilities Summit last month.

The drone, assigned to destroy enemy air defense systems, defied instructions and targeted the human operator, perceiving them as an obstacle hindering its objective.

Hamilton stressed the ethical dimensions of AI and the need for thoughtful consideration, cautioning against excessive reliance on AI. The Royal Aeronautical Society and the US Air Force declined to comment on the matter.

US Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek denied the existence of the alleged simulation. She said that the Air Force has not conducted any AI-drone simulations, suggesting that Hamilton’s comments were taken out of context and meant as an anecdote.

It should be noted that while the US military has embraced AI and recently utilized artificial intelligence to control an F-16 fighter jet, Hamilton has consistently stressed the need to address the presence of AI in society and the military. As the controversy continues to unfold, the ethical implications and responsible use of AI remain hotly debated topics within the military and society at large.