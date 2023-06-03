Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches New Flights to Turkey and Kyrgyzstan

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, UAE’s low-cost national airline, has added its ninth aircraft, marking a significant growth in its fleet.

The airline is now launching its first flights from Abu Dhabi to Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Antalya (Turkey), two highly anticipated new routes.

These routes offer affordable travel options for tourists and residents in UAE, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. Tickets can be purchased on the airline’s website and app, with fares starting at AED 219.

Bishkek, the financial center of Kyrgyzstan, is a modern city with colorful markets. It sits at the foot of the Tien Shan Mountain Range and blends Kyrgyz culture with Soviet architecture. Visitors can explore attractions like the State Historical Museum and Ala-Too Square, as well as the natural beauty of Ala-Archa National Park.

Antalya, the largest city on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, offers both beautiful beaches and traditional Turkish culture. Its Old City district and ancient Roman ruins display the city’s rich history.

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Bishkek and Antalya operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The airline serves over 39 destinations within a five-hour flight radius from Abu Dhabi.