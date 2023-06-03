Microsoft Paint is Getting Big Upgrades Soon

During the summer of 2021, Microsoft started on a significant software redesign journey to align with the Windows 11 era. As part of this endeavor, the company announced an extensive overhaul for the beloved MS Paint application, which included the much-anticipated addition of dark mode support.

However, when Windows 11 was released in October 2021, the updated version of the app was missing this feature. Fortunately, Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels can now rejoice as they finally have the opportunity to test a new, darker version of the Paint app.

In an announcement on the Windows Insider blog yesterday, Microsoft revealed that this update also brings several notable enhancements, including more precise zoom settings, a convenient zoom slider located in the lower-right corner of the app, a revamped Settings page, new keyboard shortcuts, and various improvements to enhance accessibility and usability throughout the app’s dialogs.

While features introduced in the Windows Insider channels may not always make their way into the regular builds of Windows 11 used by the majority, app updates like the one for Paint typically become available to everyone within a few weeks or months.

Dark mode for Paint is just one of the several Windows features that Microsoft is presently experimenting with. These features were announced at the company’s recent Build developer conference.

Among them are support for Bluetooth Low-Energy Audio, enhanced compatibility with compressed archive files, and the introduction of a developer-oriented app called “Dev Home.”

Additionally, the Copilot feature powered by ChatGPT will be gradually rolled out to Windows Insiders throughout the summer. Furthermore, the taskbar will regain a much-requested functionality from previous Windows versions with the inclusion of a “never-combine” option.