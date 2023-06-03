Two Arrested for Poisoning Rawal Dam For Fishing

Two individuals have been arrested for poisoning the Rawal Dam for an illegal fish harvest, the police revealed. The incident led to the registration of a case at the Secretariat police station.

The staff members of a contractor who had obtained a fishing contract for Rawal Dam discovered the two individuals near Dhokari Nullah during a routine check. It was found that they had contaminated the dam’s water with poison and chemicals in a fishing attempt.

Upon discovery, the staff apprehended the two individuals. As a result, a devastating sight emerged as numerous species of fish, birds, and other aquatic life started succumbing to the contamination. The authorities promptly informed both the police and the fishery department about the situation. The Punjab Fishery Department also arrived at the scene, collecting samples of water, dead fish, and the other affected aquatic species for further examination.

Furthermore, the police took custody of the two individuals, who will now face legal proceedings. Following the registration of the case, an investigation was initiated by the police. The contractor asserted that he incurred significant losses because of the perpetrators.