UAE Braces for Dusty Day as Temperature Soars to 40°C

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted fair to partly cloudy weather with occasional dust in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Humidity is expected to increase during the night and Sunday morning, leading to a possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and internal areas.

Today, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience a maximum temperature of 40°C, while the lows will range around 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai.

Throughout the day, there will be light to moderate winds, resulting in sandy conditions and reduced horizontal visibility due to suspended dust particles.

In terms of sea conditions, the Arabian Gulf will have a moderate to slight level of wave activity, while the Oman Sea will experience slight waves. Overall, UAE’s weather conditions will be a mix of fair skies, some clouds, and intermittent dust, along with the potential for fog or mist in certain areas.