2024 T20 World Cup Venue Likely to be Changed

Concerns are growing about the inadequate infrastructure in the USA ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, raising doubts about the country’s preparedness to host the mega event.

As a co-host alongside the West Indies, the USA is facing significant challenges in getting the necessary cricket facilities in place within the limited time frame of 12 months.

According to media reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may request the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to step in as the host for the marquee tournament.

The proposal suggests a swap between England, the West Indies, and the USA, allowing England to host the event and then returning the hosting duties to the USA for 2030.

A reliable source familiar with the matter has stated that the current infrastructure situation in the USA is far from encouraging, making it difficult to prepare the venues on time.

On the other hand, the defending champions, England, have already been assigned the 2030 World Cup and have the capability to host the tournament in June-July.

A former cricket official has expressed concern about the lack of existing venues and the challenges associated with setting up makeshift facilities that may not meet ICC standards.

In addition to the infrastructure concerns, USA Cricket has faced administrative issues, including changes in leadership and the ongoing search for a Chief Executive Officer.