National Cricketers Expected to Get a Massive Increase in Salaries

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently engaged in the crucial task of finalizing central contracts for national players ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

With the expiration of the existing contracts on June 30, PCB is working diligently to ensure that new agreements are in place, accompanied by an increase in salaries.

ALSO READ Benzema and Hazard Leave Real Madrid in a Shocking Move

Sources close to the PCB have revealed that national players can anticipate a significant increase of approximately 20 percent in their salaries under the new contracts.

To facilitate this process, discussions have already taken place with Babar Azam. Subsequently, a list of contracted players will be compiled and presented to Najam Sethi.

In terms of player categorization, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Fakhar Zaman are likely to retain their positions in Category A.

Fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will receive promotions in their contracts, with Naseem Shah expected to be included in both the red and white ball categories.

ALSO READ A Look at Babar Azam’s 5 Greatest Batting Performances

Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, Mohammad Haris, and Zaman Khan are expected on the list, while Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to retain his red-ball contract.

Separate contracts will be awarded for white-ball and red-ball cricket, categorized as A, B, and C, with specific emerging contracts tailored for promising young players.

As per the media report, in light of contract changes, Azhar Ali will be excluded from the centrally-contracted players list due to his retirement during the England series.

Players such as Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Abid Ali, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mehmood are also expected to lose their central contracts.