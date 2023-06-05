CDA Chairman Shares Latest Video of New and Improved IJP Road

Earlier today, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, took to Twitter to share a video showcasing the remarkable transformation of Islamabad’s IJP Road. The video highlighted the successful execution of the long-awaited project.

The 11-second clip allows watchers to draw a stark contrast between the old and dilapidated IJP Road from the new and improved one, which seems barely recognizable.

IJP drive. pic.twitter.com/y1kosjRyS5 — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) June 5, 2023

Chairman Mengal proudly displayed the newly widened and resurfaced road, adorned with freshly planted trees and modernized street lights. With its completion, residents, and commuters can expect smoother traffic flow, reduced travel time, and improved safety measures.

The Twitter video received a positive response, with citizens lauding the department’s and the current CDA chief’s efforts for the remarkable change.

It bears mentioning that the project is not yet fully complete. The 9th Avenue flyover and several other parts of the project are still in progress, with the date of completion unknown at the time.

Although, the section near the Kohinoor Mills, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, Pirwadhai, and surrounding areas has been improved significantly, which is good news for the locals.