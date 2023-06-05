Google Tensor G3 Chip to Feature Massive Upgrade for AI

Google’s upcoming lineup of flagship phones, the Pixel 8 series, is expected to be powered by the company’s new and improved in-house chipset, the Tensor G3.

Google did not talk about the Tensor G3 at its last I/O keynote, but thanks to an inside source from Google (courtesy of Android Authority), we know what to expect from this SoC.

Regarding the CPU configuration, recent updates indicate that the upcoming device will feature a total of nine CPU cores. Google does not aim to directly compete with processors like the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Dimensity 9300.

The leaked info did not mention the specific manufacturing process. However, it is likely that Samsung’s advanced 3rd-generation 4nm technology will be utilized in this case. The Tensor G3 will be built upon the yet-to-be-released Exynos 2300 platform.

The CPU configuration consists of a 9-core setup, featuring a single Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.00GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores operating at a default frequency of 2.45GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. On the graphics side, it is anticipated that the ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores, running at a frequency of 890MHz, will be employed, along with support for ray tracing capabilities.

It is evident that the Tensor G3 falls one generation behind the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Dimensity 9300 in terms of performance. However, it is important to note that Google’s focus on its chips is not solely on delivering the fastest or most efficient performance.

The Tensor G3 is equipped with a new TPU, codenamed ‘Rio’, which operates at a clock speed of 1.10GHz, representing a substantial upgrade over the TPU found in the Tensor G2.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8 Pro Can Also Measure Your Body Temperature

Although the Tensor G3 is expected to deliver enhancements such as faster UFS 4.0 support, resulting in improved read and write speeds, faster app launches, and an overall smoother user experience, there may not be significant upgrades in other aspects.

Irrespective of the chipset’s performance, the ultimate success of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will depend on their ability to provide a seamless user experience while avoiding excessive overheating issues.

ALSO READ Google Fixes Overheating and Battery Drain Issues Fixed on Pixel Phones

If Google manages to achieve this, it is likely that its flagship devices will be well-received in the market once again.