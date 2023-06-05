Govt Proposes Rs. 6 Billion Development Funds for IT and Telecom Projects in FY2023-24

The federal government has proposed Rs. 6 billion for the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication projects under the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

According to the PSDP document, the federal government has proposed an amount of Rs. 5,990 million for 30 ongoing schemes in the next financial year. An amount of Rs. 10 million has been proposed for a new project in 2023-24.

An amount of Rs. 230 million has been proposed for the Smart Office Federal Ministries and Departments project whereas Rs. 150 million has been proposed for the IT Certification project. The federal government has proposed Rs. 50 million for Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan and Rs. 548 million has been proposed for Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project.

The federal government has suggested Rs. 190 million for demand-driven industry quality and capacity enhancement programs whereas Rs. 250 million has been proposed for 25 Software Technology Parks projects. Meanwhile, a sum of Rs. 337 million has been proposed for the Establishment of a Data Centre for Providing Cloud Based Services in AJK and GB.

An amount of Rs. 160 million has been proposed for the establishment of an IT Park in Karachi. The federal government has proposed Rs. 150.7 million for SINO-Pak Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

The government has also put forward a proposal for Rs. 397 million for the Expansion of Broadband Services in AJK and GB whereas Rs. 50 million for General Data Protection Regulation Compliance Management System. An amount of Rs. 225 million has been proposed for the High Impact Bootcamp project in Karachi and Islamabad.

The government has recommended Rs. 300 million each for Hybrid Power Solutions in AJK and GB in the next financial year whereas it has proposed Rs. 180 million for the ICT internship program and Rs. 150 million for the expansion of the NICs program. An amount of Rs. 90 million has been suggested for the National Freelance Training Program and Rs. 45.8 million has been proposed for one patient and one ID project.

Additionally, an amount of Rs. 500 million has been proposed for the President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament, and Rs. 93.6 million has been proposed for project monitoring and digital transformation cell. The federal government has proposed Rs. 80 million for the standardization of the IT Industry and Rs. 20.2 million for strengthening of ICT Infrastructure project.

The government has advised an allocation of Rs. 150 million for the IT Export Marketing Program, Rs. 540 million Technology Park Development Project, and Rs. 300 million suggested for the Upgradation of the Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in AJK and GB. An additional amount has been proposed for the Establishment of 4 Knowledge Parks, a Blended Virtual Education Program, and an Online Recruitment System for FPSC.