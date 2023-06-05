Naseem Shah Overjoyed at Fast Bowling Competition in Pakistan Team

Star Pakistan pacer, Naseem Shah, has expressed confidence in the capability and competence of the current fast-bowling unit ahead of the important season.

Speaking to the media, Naseem Shah said that Pakistan has produced a lot of talent in the fast-bowling department, which has made the competition tougher for the players.

The right-arm pacer further added that he has no competition with any of his teammates and that he just tries to work hard on his skills and deliver results for his country.

“But as far as a partnership is concerned, whoever is bowling with me in the team, I always try to enjoy and learn from that partnership, so I like bowling with all of them,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding his experience in the T20 Blast, Naseem said that it was a great opportunity for him to adjust himself to different kinds of weather conditions.

The 20-year-old stated that he is keen to join the national players in the special cricket camp at the National Cricket Academy to prepare for the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

“I got this opportunity to play just a few games, which was a good experience and a slight change of weather too. And I’m happy with my performance,” Naseem concluded.