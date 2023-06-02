A Look at Babar Azam’s 5 Greatest Batting Performances

Babar Azam burst onto the international arena in 2015 and has since evolved into a formidable force, widely regarded as one of the best batters in the world.

The right-handed batter possesses sublime batting skills and fantastic technique. His ability to play seam, swing, pace, bounce, and spin with ease makes him a delightful player to watch.

Over the span of seven years, Babar Azam has established himself as one of the most dominant cricketers in modern-day cricket, setting numerous batting records along the way.

With 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries to his name in international cricket, Babar remains one of the best batters in world cricket, with countless memorable innings.

Here is the list of the five best innings of Babar Azam which we can never forget:

196 vs Australia in Karachi

Chasing 507 runs in the second Test match in Karachi, Pakistan lost two wickets for just 21 runs, but the unforgettable innings from Babar Azam saved the home side from a certain loss.

The right-handed batter stood firm at the crease for 603 minutes and faced 425 balls to accumulate 196 runs, which included 21 boundaries and a maximum.

Babar stitched a 228-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique, added 28 runs with Fawad Alam, and contributed 115 runs alongside Faheem Ashraf, as Pakistan pulled off an incredible draw.

The remarkable innings was chosen as the best batting performance by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

101 vs New Zealand in Birmingham

A match-winning innings against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup in Birmingham stands among the finest ODI innings played by Pakistani batters in recent years.

The remarkable innings of 101 runs off 127 balls, including 11 boundaries, was not only crucial for the match but also provided a chance for survival in the marquee event.

Chasing a total of 237 runs on a difficult surface, Pakistan lost both opening batters with only 44 runs but a century from Babar Azam ensured a six-wicket win for Pakistan.

114 vs Australia in Lahore

A match-winning innings in the second ODI against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is regarded as one of the classic innings of the all-format captain in ODI cricket.

Chasing a huge total of 349 runs, the right-hander scored a fantastic 114 runs off 83 balls, including 11 boundaries and a maximum, to help the side chase a record-breaking total.

The all-format captain received equal support from the opening batters, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 67 runs off 64 balls and 106 runs off 97 balls, respectively.

122 vs South Africa in Centurion

While chasing the formidable total of 204 runs on a fast pitch, Babar Azam took charge after taking a couple of overs to adjust and then it was all carnage.

The right-handed batter took 27 balls to score his first fifty but later accelerated his innings to hit his maiden T20I century and ended up with 122 off just 59 deliveries.

The 28-year-old was dismissed with Pakistan needing just seven runs to clinch a historic victory, but his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.

110* vs England in Karachi

Babar Azam scored his second century in T20Is, and this time it happened in his home country at a time when they had lost the first T20I match and needed to bounce back.

The visitors batted first and posted a huge total of 199 runs, but Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased phenomenal performances to win the game by 10 wickets.

The skipper scored a match-winning innings of 110* from just 66 balls, while the wicket-keeper batter scored 88* runs to chase the historic target with three balls to spare.