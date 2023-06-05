Saudi Arabian Universities Secure Prominent Positions in 2023 Global University Rankings

Saudi Arabia has climbed three ranks in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2023. They evaluate universities based on contributions to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year, 25 Saudi universities have secured a place in the global performance index, compared to 22 last year.

Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU) achieved fifth position globally in the SDG for Good Health and Well-Being.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) got a fifth spot for its contributions to Clean Water and Sanitation, as well as Life Below Water.

King Faisal University (KFU), Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU), and KAUST achieved rankings between 101 and 200 in the general global ranking of universities impacting the SDGs.

Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University (IMSIU), IAU, Al-Maarefa University (UM), and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) ranked between 201 and 300 positions.

Prince Sultan University (PSU) achieved a ranking within the 301-400 range. Meanwhile, King Khalid University (KKU) and Qassim University (QU) were recognized within the 401-600 range for their contributions towards the SDGs.