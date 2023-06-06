Apple M2 Ultra Chip Unveiled for Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Apple has made significant upgrades to its Mac lineup by introducing the latest M-series chipset, the M2 Ultra.

Building upon the success of last year’s M1 Ultra, the M2 Ultra combines two M2 Max chips using the innovative Apple UltraFusion architecture, delivering a remarkable bandwidth of up to 2.5TB/s. This Apple chip is manufactured using a second-generation 5nm process, further enhancing its performance capabilities.

Apple claims that the M2 Ultra offers a 20% increase in CPU performance compared to the M1 Ultra, thanks to its 24-core CPU. The new 76-core GPU results in a notable 30% boost in graphics performance. Moreover, the 32-core Neural Engine (NPU) presents an impressive 40% improvement over the M1 Ultra.

The M2 Ultra also offers increased memory options, with configurations supporting up to 192 GB of unified memory, representing a 50% increase compared to the M1 Ultra. Additionally, the M2 Ultra boasts double the bandwidth of the M2 Max, reaching an impressive 800GB/s.

ALSO READ Apple 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air Arrives With Better Battery Life and Performance

Apple asserts that the M2 Ultra delivers exceptional real-world performance, with a remarkable 50% increase in video processing speed. This enhanced capability allows for seamless playback of up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes video.

Additionally, users can connect up to 6 Pro Display Pro XDR displays, providing a versatile and immersive viewing experience.

The M2 Ultra chip will be featured in two new Mac models: the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and the updated Mac Pro. With this release, Apple has finally completed its transition to Mac silicon.