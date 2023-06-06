Apple 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air Arrives With Better Battery Life and Performance

The long-awaited 15″ version of the MacBook Air has finally arrived. It features a 15.3-inch Retina display boasting 500 nits of brightness and an impressive range of 1 billion colors, as confirmed by Apple.

With slim 5mm bezels surrounding the screen, the new MacBook Air incorporates a 1080p camera housed within a notch. Despite its larger size, the 15-inch Air maintains a slim profile of 11.5mm and a featherlight weight of just 1.49 kg.

Apple has expanded the color options for this new model, offering it in four finishes: midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

Equipped with the same M2 chip as its 13-inch counterpart, the 15-inch MacBook Air boasts impressive performance capabilities. It features an 8-core CPU, comprising 4 high-performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores, along with a formidable 10-core GPU and a powerful 16-core Neural Engine.

The base configuration offers 8 GB of unified memory, while customization options allow for an upgrade of up to 24 GB.

Thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip, the 15-inch Air can deliver an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

In typical Apple fashion, the company has shared some intriguing performance comparisons. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is claimed to be 12 times faster than the “fastest Intel-based MacBook Air” (the last MacBook Air to come with an Intel chip was the 3-year-old 2020 model) and twice as fast as the “best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor”.

The 15-inch MacBook Air offers convenient connectivity options with two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging port for easy and secure charging, and a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop is equipped with three microphones and six speakers.

Pricing starts from $1,299 and shipping will start next week.