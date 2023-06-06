Baseball Legend Appointed Head Coach of Karachi Monarchs

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 6, 2023 | 11:25 am

Baseball United has made a groundbreaking announcement that has set the baseball world abuzz. The legendary Miguel Tejada, a former Major League Baseball MVP, and All-Star, is set to make history as the first manager of the Karachi Monarchs, the newly announced franchise for the upcoming Baseball United tournament.

Tejada’s appointment to this coveted position marks a significant milestone for the sport, emphasizing the global reach and appeal of baseball.

Tejada’s resume speaks for itself. Known for his exceptional skills and charismatic leadership, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest Dominican Republic baseball players of all time.

With a career that spanned over 16 seasons in the Major Leagues, Tejada left an indelible mark on the game with his powerful hitting, defensive prowess, and unwavering passion.

Adding to the excitement, Tejada will be joined by another Dominican Republic baseball legend, Adrian Beltre, who was recently appointed as the Honorary General Manager of the Karachi Monarchs. The collaboration between these two esteemed figures promises to elevate the Monarchs to new heights, both on and off the field.

The Karachi Monarchs, based in Pakistan’s vibrant city, are poised to make a strong impression in the baseball world under the guidance of Tejada and Beltre. The duo’s wealth of experience, coupled with their deep understanding of the game, will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the development and growth of baseball in the region.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


