Mohammad Rizwan Gifts Copy of Holy Quran to His Teacher at Harvard

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has been making headlines for embarking on an educational journey at the esteemed Harvard Business School in the USA.

Alongside his fellow teammate, Babar Azam, the right-handed batter enrolled in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) executive education program.

ALSO READ Pakistan Agrees to Play White-Ball Series in New Zealand After Australia Tour

During their time at Harvard in America, Rizwan, a devout Muslim and an advocate for religious propagation, presented his teacher with a copy of the Holy Quran.

A photo capturing the moment was shared on Twitter, showcasing Rizwan presenting the English translation of the holy book, which garnered widespread appreciation.

Spreading Islam: Cricketer Muhammad Rizwan gifts English version of the Holy Quran to his teacher at Harvard Business School. pic.twitter.com/RRewAd6E9R — Akhtar Jamal (@AkhtarActivist) June 4, 2023

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hold the distinction of being the first cricketers from their country to enroll in the prestigious Harvard Business School.

ALSO READ National Cricketers Expected to Get a Massive Increase in Salaries

The BEMS program at Harvard Business School has attracted renowned athletes from various disciplines in the past, such as footballers Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, and many more.

In 2021, Rizwan also presented the Holy Quran to Matthew Hayden, a former Australian opener and Pakistan’s batting consultant for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

“It is a huge honor to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage. We are going to the BEMS program at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world,” he said.