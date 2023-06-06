Expect Higher Than Usual Temperature During Monsoon: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a report regarding the weather conditions across the country during the monsoon season.

PMD has forecasted that most areas may have normal to slightly below-normal rainfall. Northern regions may experience slightly above-normal rainfall, while western parts of Balochistan can expect near-normal rainfall.

Seasonal temperatures are expected to remain within ‘normal’ to ‘higher than normal’ ranges across the country. Monsoon will continue from July to September during which the temperatures will likely be normal or above normal, the report adds.

Due to heavy isolated rains in certain regions, urban and flash flooding are likely to take place. Soaring temperatures in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir could accelerate snowmelt, resulting in an increased flow of water into rivers and possible hill torrents.

PMD has advised farmers to plan water conservation for the upcoming Kharif season cultivation. Dwellers of areas near waterways have also been advised to stay vigilant and act promptly in case of unexpected flooding.