Kia Customers to Get Instant Delivery For All New Cars

The recent economic crisis has all but decimated the car industry. While some automakers are struggling to stay afloat due to limited production, others are offering instant delivery for their cars despite the volatile situation.

One such automaker is Kia Pakistan, offering ‘ready delivery’ on all car models. This implies that customers can take instant delivery of any new car that they book, which also saves them from a possible price hike in the near future.

ALSO READ Sindh Cracks Down on School Vans Fitted With CNG Cylinders

The offer is available on all variants of Picanto, Stonic, Sportage, Sorento, and Carnival. According to reports, the offer is valid up until June 30, 2023, and on a limited number of units.

Sales Decline

After stable sales growth in February and March 2023, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) saw a big decline in Kia and Peugeot sales.

A recent report stated that Kia sold only 496 cars, observing a 34% decline in sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. Likewise, Peugeot sold only 59 units of its 2008 SUV, witnessing a decline of 78% on an MoM basis.

The sales of both companies are driven by crossover SUVs. The prices of fuel and SUVs are tremendously high these days. Therefore, it is likely that the low sales are due to reduced demand.

ALSO READ Is Pakistan Ready for Electric Cars?

Although, that claim could be proven wrong once the government restores the issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs) for the auto sector imports.

Via: AutoXfinity