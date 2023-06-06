Pakistan Set to Take Part in Hockey Champions Trophy in India

Pakistan is set to partake in the highly anticipated Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023, scheduled to take place in Chennai, India, from August 3 to 12.

Sources within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have claimed that the federation is planning to hold training camps to prepare the national team for the prestigious event. The PHF is expected to release further details about the camp and the selected players in the coming week.

The Asian Champions Trophy holds immense significance for Pakistan as it serves as a vital platform for team preparation ahead of the Asian Games 2023, to be held in China.

These Games also serve as a qualifying opportunity for teams aiming to secure a spot in the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 7th edition of the Asian Champions Trophy will witness the participation of powerhouse teams from India, Malaysia, Japan, China, and South Korea. Notably, both Pakistan and India have tasted victory in this tournament, with two titles to their name and a joint victory in 2018.

Recent achievements by the Pakistan junior team have brought a ray of hope amidst the financial challenges faced by the PHF.

Despite grappling with a severe financial crisis, the federation managed to guide the junior team to the final of the Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Oman, securing qualification for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023. In an intense showdown, the Green Shirts narrowly missed out on the title, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against their arch-rivals, India.

The PHF has been struggling to cover various expenses associated with organizing training camps, travel, accommodation, player salaries, and coach payments for international hockey events.

However, it is anticipated that the recent success of the junior team and their qualification for the Junior World Cup will pave the way for financial support from the federal government, helping to resolve the ongoing financial issues faced by the federation.